Sports develop courage, tolerance among youth, says KP Governor

Peshawar - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, delivered a speech during the closing ceremony of the Inter- Madrasas Games held at the Governor’s House. He emphasized the importance of sports as healthy activities that can develop courage, and tolerance, and promote brotherhood among the youth. Ghulam Ali commended the students of Madrasahs from the tribal districts for spreading messages of peace, friendship, and love through their participation in sports.

The Governor announced his commitment to organizing future sports competitions for the youth of the merged districts and presented cash prizes and trophies to the winners and runners-up of the Inter-Madrasas Games. He expressed gratitude to the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs for organizing these competitions and acknowledged the positive impact of sports in fostering a spirit of courage and endurance.

During the ceremony, teams from various districts were recognized for their achievements in football, tug-ofwar, volleyball, and Qirat competitions. The Governor distributed cash prizes and awarded trophies to the winners, highlighting the impressive performance of the Madrasah students.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Mushtaq Ahmed, lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and law enforcement agencies in organizing the Games. He noted that the Madrasah students displayed outstanding skills and performance, comparable to schools and colleges in settled areas.

The event witnessed the participation of cabinet members, scholars, and Madrasah students, who expressed their appreciation for the Governor and demonstrated their enthusiasm for Pakistan. Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the responsibility of Madrasah students and scholars in establishing a peaceful society and called for unity with security agencies and dedication to the country’s development.

In conclusion, the Governor’s speech highlighted the transformative power of sports in developing character traits and promoting peace among the youth. The event celebrated the achievements of Madrasah students and emphasized their vital role in building a harmonious society in the merged districts.