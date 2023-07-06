Swedish diplomat summoned over Quran desecration

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office has summoned Charge d’Affaires of Swedish embassy and lodged strong protest with him over the desecration of Holy Quran.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that the Swedish diplomat was given de­marche and told that such incident is violation of the UNGA resolution adopted in 2021.

The diplomat was also told to convey the sen­timents of government and people of Pakistan to the Swedish government. Meanwhile, United Na­tions Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has tak­en strong exception to desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and decided to hold urgent debate on July 11 in Geneva. The UNHRC would discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by current dese­cration of Holy Quran in some European coun­tries, on July 11 in Geneva, a spokesperson for the UN human rights body said. Pakistan ambassador to UNHRC Khalil Hashmi would deliver a strong worded statement on the matter.