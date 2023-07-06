Thursday, July 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Swedish diplomat summoned over Quran desecration

Swedish diplomat summoned over Quran desecration
MATEEN HAIDER
July 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Foreign Office has summoned Charge d’Affaires of Swedish embassy and lodged strong protest with him over the desecration of Holy Quran. 

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that the Swedish diplomat was given de­marche and told that such incident is violation of the UNGA resolution adopted in 2021.

The diplomat was also told to convey the sen­timents of government and people of Pakistan to the Swedish government. Meanwhile, United Na­tions Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has tak­en strong exception to desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and decided to hold urgent debate on July 11 in Geneva. The UNHRC would discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by current dese­cration of Holy Quran in some European coun­tries, on July 11 in Geneva, a spokesperson for the UN human rights body said. Pakistan ambassador to UNHRC Khalil Hashmi would deliver a strong worded statement on the matter.

Police arrest 3 suspects with weapons

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688617250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023