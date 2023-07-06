Taliban Bans Salons

It was reported this week that the Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close within a month, in the latest move that further shrinks access to public spaces for Afghan women. Since the interim government took over, life has become increasingly suffocating for the women in the country, and despite the promises made to international partners, the Taliban remains committed to controlling each and every aspect of women’s lives through their rigid interpretation of religion.

As per reports, the administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close within a month, and this order has been put out by the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue. Beauty salons sprung up in Kabul and other Afghan cities in the months after the Taliban were driven from power in late 2001. They remained open after the Taliban returned to power two years ago, providing some women with jobs and their customers with their services. It is hard to understand the reasoning behind this as the salons are usually female-only and have their windows covered so that customers cannot be seen from outside.

This was one of final avenues left for women to socialise safely outside of their family, and now even this has been taken away. Considering that parks are also not allowed for women, this was a place where they could meet other women, make friends, and discuss issues that mutually concerned them.

Foreign governments and U.N. officials have condemned growing restrictions on women since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Last year, authorities closed most girls’ high schools, barred women from university and stopped many female Afghan aid staff from working. Many public places including bathhouses, gyms and parks have been closed to women. As long as this continues, it will be hard for the Taliban administration to gain international recognition. But it also doesn’t seem like this is any motivation for them to change their ways, and perhaps a different strategy will have to be used to appeal to the incentive structure of the Taliban, because at this rate survival is becoming a challenge for the women in the country.