Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: Tips for getting tickets as new dates announced  

LONDON - Taylor Swift has announced 14 extra European dates for her Eras tour, including three in the UK. The pop star will play extra nights in Liverpool, Edinburgh and London next June, in addition to the 10 dates she had already announced. However, the new shows rule out the possibility of Swift’s heavily-rumoured headline slot at Glastonbury 2024. The star will now be playing Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on all three days of the festival next year. Previously, there had been a gap on Sunday 30 June, Glastonbury’s closing night. Swift also revealed that US rock band Paramore will be the support act for her European dates. The announcement came on the day that UK fans who pre-registered for tickets were due to discover whether they will get an access code allowing them to buy tickets for the highly-anticipated tour. But even for those lucky fans, the scramble to get into the shows will be intense. When the US leg of the Eras tour went on sale last year, demand was so high that Ticketmaster’s systems buckled. In Australia, four million fans fought for 450,000 tickets.