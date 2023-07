ISLAMABAD - A three-day training of lead trainers for district returning officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) has been started for upcoming general elections at Pakistan’s Electoral Academy for Democratic Practices, Research and Management (PADRM) in ECP Secre­tariat. The training session will con­clude on July 7. As many as 33 officers from ECP will be trained during this three-day session. These officers will further impart training to 142 DROs and 859 ROs from all four provinces.