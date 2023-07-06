Thursday, July 06, 2023
Torrential rains kill at least 15 in southwest China  

News Desk
July 06, 2023
International

BEIJING - Fifteen people are dead and four are missing after torrential rain lashed the Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, local officials and state media said Wednesday. “The latest round of torrential rains since Monday had killed 15 people and left four others missing in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality as of 7 am Wednesday,” state news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities, who confirmed the toll to AFP. “The heavy rains, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties,” Xinhua added. The confirmation of casualties comes after officials on Tuesday put in place an alert for rain-triggered disasters across large swathes of central and southwestern China.

