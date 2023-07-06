TPL Maps – Helping Pakistani businesses curb mobility woes with hyper-localised data solutions

LAHORE-As technology advances, so does the way we use and interact with our applications. One of the biggest advances in recent years has been the rise of cloud-based mobility solutions. These solutions enable businesses to access and use mapping data more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Cloud-based mobility solutions can also reduce costs while facilitating mobility complexity. For example, companies are creating mobile order solutions that use mapping apps to let their B2B clients sell directly to end customers and also provide access to information when they are not connected to the internet.

In addition, cloud-based mobility solutions are also used in various other industries, such as transportation and logistics, real estate, and emergency services. Delivery companies have been using digital mapping apps and hyper-localized data to optimize their routes while optimizing fuel consumption. Whereas, real estate agents use mapping to give virtual tours to potential buyers. TPL Maps, a company dedicated to developing in-house digital mapping solutions that offer comprehensive local routes on par with international players, is making headlines with its recent launch. Combining various data sources, such as traffic patterns, demographics, and satellite imagery, into a single platform is another benefit of cloud-based mobility solutions. That makes it possible to get a complete picture of a place and spot trends and patterns that might not have been visible otherwise, it simplifies the process of accessing and analyzing data.

By providing location data for over 380 cities in Pakistan covering more than 95% of the country, TPL Maps can help businesses in the FSI industry target their marketing efforts more effectively and identify new business opportunities. In addition, TPL Maps has a vast route system of more than 850,000+ km of roads and 140,000+ boundaries, which can help logistics companies improve delivery times, reduce fuel cost and increase customer satisfaction. The data collection includes over 400,000 cartographic data points, which can be used in various applications, from detailed and accurate maps for navigation and planning to advanced research and analysis.

“TPL Maps has been an incredible partner in helping us streamline our delivery operations,” said Ammar Azhar, CTO and CFO of KFC Pakistan. “TPL’s mapping solutions have significantly improved our efficiency, enabling us to deliver our finger-lickin’ good with ease. Apart from an efficient product, TPL’s team is always available to provide support and act as business partners. We highly recommend TPL Maps for any business looking to optimize their logistics and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Location data is so complex in Pakistan that you find different aspects of things on every corner of the street or village. TPL Maps’ location data provides a wealth of information that can be used to better understand the geographic landscape and make informed decisions.

“Our goal is to save people the precious time they would typically spend at local grocery stores,” said Kassim Shroff, CEO and co-founder of Krave Mart. “Achieving this requires not only providing an exceptional experience but also implementing top-notch systems. Partnering with TPL Maps will undoubtedly enhance the value we offer through our service. We recognize the immense potential and opportunity in this market, and we are fully committed to executing our plans meticulously and delivering on our promises.”

With the current FOREX crunch and state bank restrictions, businesses in the country need to look for reliable local alternatives and it’s high time the economy and its solutions grow from within before the system collapses.

According to SarwarAli Khan, CEO of TPL Maps, Given the volatility in Pakistan’s economy, it was inevitable that the State Bank of Pakistan would enforce restrictions to limit or control the number of dollars being remitted abroad. Many local businesses using location APIs from international companies have been burdened with exchange limits as a result of these restrictions, impacting business operations and profitability. TPL Maps, on the other hand, provides a hyper-localized substitute with technology that is developed in-house and fully customizable giving clients more flexibility. Also, as we are present for on-ground facilitations which gives us an advantage over foreign competitors.

In the current economic situation, locally manufactured technology solutions for services like delivery, ride-hailing, and digital mapping services will uplift Pakistan’s economy, businesses, and the general public.