Two outlaws killed in ‘encounter’

SHEIKHUPURA - Two outlaws were killed by the fir­ing of their own accom­plices during a police encounter, near Muridke on Wednesday. Accord­ing to police, Muridke city police were tak­ing two under-custody accused identified as Fahd and Ahsan for the recovery of looted valu­ables when their accom­plices opened fire on the way and killed them on the spot. The police cordoned-off the areas for the arrest of attack­ers. Further investiga­tion was underway. The dead criminals were wanted by police in hei­nous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases.