Two outlaws killed in ‘encounter’

SHEIKHUPURA - Two outlaws were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter, near Muridke on Wednesday. According to police, Muridke city police were taking two under-custody accused identified as Fahd and Ahsan for the recovery of looted valuables when their accomplices opened fire on the way and killed them on the spot. The police cordoned-off the areas for the arrest of attackers. Further investigation was underway. The dead criminals were wanted by police in heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases.