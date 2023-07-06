Thursday, July 06, 2023
Two outlaws killed in ‘encounter’

Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SHEIKHUPURA  -  Two outlaws were killed by the fir­ing of their own accom­plices during a police encounter, near Muridke on Wednesday. Accord­ing to police, Muridke city police were tak­ing two under-custody accused identified as Fahd and Ahsan for the recovery of looted valu­ables when their accom­plices opened fire on the way and killed them on the spot. The police cordoned-off the areas for the arrest of attack­ers. Further investiga­tion was underway. The dead criminals were wanted by police in hei­nous crimes like murder, attempt to murder and terrorism cases.

