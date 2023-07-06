Two rescuers martyr in road mishap

RAJANPUR - As many as two Rescue 1122 officials martyred in line with duty in a traffic accident here on Wednesday. District Emergency Of­ficer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam told media that two of­ficials of Rescue 1122 Rajanpur named Yusuf Bukhari son of Syed Za­far Hussain Shah resi­dent of Jampur and Mu­hammad Asif son of Faiz Muhammad resident of DG Khan Rajanpur were coming back after shift­ing the patient to Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. Meanwhile, an overspeeding Hino truck hit them near Wing Chowk Kot Mithan Road. As a result, both rescu­ers received serious in­juries and died. Police took the truck into cus­tody and started legal action. Secretary Emer­gency Services Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief over the Rajanpur accident and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also sought an immedi­ate report of the inci­dent from the provincial monitoring officer.