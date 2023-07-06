Two rescuers martyr in road mishap

RAJANPUR - As many as two Rescue 1122 officials martyred in line with duty in a traffic accident here on Wednesday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam told media that two officials of Rescue 1122 Rajanpur named Yusuf Bukhari son of Syed Zafar Hussain Shah resident of Jampur and Muhammad Asif son of Faiz Muhammad resident of DG Khan Rajanpur were coming back after shifting the patient to Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. Meanwhile, an overspeeding Hino truck hit them near Wing Chowk Kot Mithan Road. As a result, both rescuers received serious injuries and died. Police took the truck into custody and started legal action. Secretary Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief over the Rajanpur accident and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He also sought an immediate report of the incident from the provincial monitoring officer.