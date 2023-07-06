Unsafe route  

I am writing to express my concern over the poor condition of the Johi-Chandan Mori Road. Since the flood of 2022, the local government has not rebuilt the road.

Due to the numerous potholes and cracks on the road, driving is hazardous and challenging. The road has totally collapsed in several spots due to water.

A young man who lost control of his motorcycle on this route on June 12, 2023, died after suffering severe injuries. This is merely one of the numerous occurrences that happen on the route every day.

In addition to accidents, poor roads have also increased the number of thefts. Thieves take advantage of people being forced to drive slowly on the road, making them easy targets. I urge the local government to repair this road and consider building a bridge from Johi to Chandan Mori, as this would provide an alternative route in case of another flood situation. A bridge would also reduce the distance and travel time between Johi and Dadu and facilitate trade and commerce.

MUMTAZ ALI,

Johi.