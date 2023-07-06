World hits new record for hottest day ever

ANKARA - The world on July 3 reached a dubious distinction, hitting a new record for the hottest day ever, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The global average temperature on July 3 reached 17.01C (62.62 F), beating the previous record temperature of 16.9C set in August 2016, said the centers, a division of the National Weather Service. This summer, climate change is fueling extreme heat waves around the world, triggering weather warnings and claiming numerous lives. From North America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, nations are grappling with scorching temperatures. In the US, alerts were issued nationwide as sweltering heat and oppressive humidity blanketed various regions.