Zaka appointed chairman as new PCB MC formed by federal govt

LAHORE - Zaka Ashraf has been named the chairman of the newly-formed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee by the federal government. The committee, consisting of ten members, has been established for a duration of four months following approval through a summary circulation. As part of the restructuring, Mahmood Iqbal has been appointed as the new chief election commissioner, replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana. The committee is set to convene its inaugural meeting today (Thursday) in Lahore. The members of the 10-member committee include Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khuwaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik. The Lahore High Court recently lifted the stay order on the PCB chairman election, paving the way for the resumption of the electoral process. Initially scheduled for June 27 at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, the chairman election faced multiple court-issued stay orders across the country, including the Balochistan High Court, resulting in its postponement. It is noteworthy that on June 27, the LHC stayed the election following the suspension of the Board of Governors’ (BoG) notification. The court has issued notices to the federal government, the PCB’s election commissioner, and other relevant parties. Malik Zulifqar, in his petition, argued that Chief Election Commissioner Shahzad Farooq Rana had made unauthorized alterations to the finalized list of the BoGs, approved by the interim management committee on June 20, thereby committing an illegal act.