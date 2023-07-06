Zaka Ashraf takes charge as chairman PCB management committee

Zaka Ashraf on Thursday assumed the charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman.

Ashraf, who was supported by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will oversee the affairs of the PCB for four months.

Senior PCB officials welcomed the new chief upon arrival at the headquarters in Lahore, where he was set to chair the meeting of the 10-member committee.

The Management Committee consists of ten members, namely Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Iqbal replaced Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana as chief election commissioner of the board.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elections for the chairman were supposed to be held on June 27 at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. However, stay orders from multiple courts in the country, which included the Balochistan High Court, resulted in the election being postponed.