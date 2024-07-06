14,000 cops deployed in Peshawar for Muharram security

Peshawar - Capital City Police has finalised a security plan ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram 2024, deploying 14,000 police officers and personnel throughout the district. The initiative aims to safeguard the city during the sacred period, emphasizing stringent measures across various fronts.

A spokesman for Peshawar Police said that all routes, including those used for mourning processions and leading to imambargahs, will undergo thorough sweeps conducted by bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs. The deployment includes expert marksmen positioned at key vantage points along routes frequented by imambargah visitors.

A state-of-the-art Command and Control Center has been established to oversee critical locations, employing CCTV surveillance to monitor imambargahs and sensitive areas in real-time. The initiative also involves enhanced security checks on all internal and external roads to regulate the entry of individuals into the city.

Police authorities have engaged in specialized meetings with religious scholars, community leaders, and district administration officials to ensure collaboration and coordination for maintaining peace and security. Intelligence-driven operations against anti-social elements are actively ongoing, complemented by stringent data scrutiny of individuals staying in guest houses and hotels across Peshawar.

Specialized checkpoints have been erected along major internal and external routes to intensify security checks, focusing on identifying and monitoring suspicious persons and vehicles entering the city. In a bid to enhance monitoring capabilities, a dedicated Control Room equipped with advanced facilities has been established.

Additionally, a Supreme Command Post in Kohati Gate locality will facilitate coordination among reserve police, bomb disposal squads, women police units, ambulance services, rescue teams, fire brigades, electricity utility providers, national identity registration authorities, and district administration officials.