15 LPG shops, units sealed over black marketing

MULTAN - Responding to the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu, teams of civil defence department sealed fifteen LPG refilling units and shops here on Friday over black marketing and substandard units. No one will be allowed to fleece the people and no substandard refilling unit will be allowed to operate to avoid risks to lives and property of the people, the DC said in a statement. LPG should be sold at official price under strict observance of SOPs already notified, the DC said and ordered price magistrates to start checking LPG units to save people from being fleeced by the LPG shops owners.