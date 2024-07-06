25th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH) observed

PESHAWAR - Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a revered officer of the Pakistan Army, was commemorated on his 25th martyrdom anniversary in Swabi district on Friday. Known for his exceptional courage and valor during the Kargil War in 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military gallantry award.

Born on January 1, 1970, in Nawan Kallay, Swabi district, Captain Karnal Sher Khan hailed from a family with a history of service to Pakistan. His grandfather, who had participated in the Kashmir freedom movement of 1948, instilled a deep love for the armed forces in him. It was his grandfather who bestowed upon him the title “Karnal,” a Pashto version of “Colonel,” reflecting his aspiration for someone in the family to join the army.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan fulfilled his grandfather’s wish by joining the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in 1992, later receiving his commission in the 27th Sindh Regiment on October 14, 1994. During the Kargil War, he served in the 12th Northern Light Infantry (NLI) Regiment, stationed at an altitude of 17,000 feet in the Gultary sector, where he displayed extraordinary bravery and leadership.

Deployed in forward positions, Captain Karnal Sher Khan defended five strategic posts, facing relentless attacks from Indian forces in July 1999. Despite being outnumbered and under heavy fire, he led successful counter-attacks, recapturing lost positions and inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy. His fearless actions earned him the admiration of both his comrades and adversaries alike.

Tragically, on July 5, 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan was martyred in action, succumbing to machine gun fire while leading a raid into enemy territory. His heroic sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the defense of Pakistan earned him the title “Lion of Kargil.”

His funeral, attended by a multitude of mourners and military dignitaries, reflected the nation’s deep respect and gratitude for his service. He was laid to rest with full military honors in his ancestral village, Sher Khan Kallay, Swabi district, where a mausoleum now stands in his honor.

In recognition of his legacy, a Cadet College has been established near his hometown, named after him, aiming to inspire future generations with his courage and dedication to Pakistan.

On this solemn occasion, Pakistanis from all walks of life gathered to pay tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, pledging to uphold his spirit of sacrifice and dedication to the nation’s prosperity and strength.