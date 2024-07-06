Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aimal condoles death of Senator Hidayatullah

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Senator Aimal Wali Khan, the central president of the Awami National Party, arrived in Bajaur to offer condolences on the tragic death of Senator Hidayatullah Khan.

He expressed his deepest sympathies to former MNA Bismillah Khan and former Governor Engineer Shaukatullah Khan. Senator Hidayatullah Khan, a former Senator from the tribal district of Bajaur, and three others were tragically killed when their vehicle was targeted by a remote-controlled explosive device in the Dama Dola locality of their home district on Wednesday.

Aimal Wali Khan, along with the Awami National Party, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the victims, emphasizing the need for unity and strength in this difficult time.

I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on interior

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024