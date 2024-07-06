ATC rejects bail petition of 11 accused in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the interim bail of 29 accused and rejected petitions of 11 others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots. ATC Admin Judge Khalid Arshad heard the pre-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The court dismissed the bail petitions of Zulfiqar, Hashir Miraj, Hafiz Saifur Rehman, Rana Ahmad Arslan, Tanveer Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, and others, noting that the accused willingly absconded from court proceedings earlier. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps’ commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.