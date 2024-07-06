Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ATC rejects bail petition of 11 accused in Jinnah House attack case

ATC rejects bail petition of 11 accused in Jinnah House attack case
Agencies
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE    -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the interim bail of 29 accused and rejected petitions of 11 others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.  ATC Admin Judge Khalid Arshad heard the pre-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The court dismissed the bail petitions of Zulfiqar, Hashir Miraj, Hafiz Saifur Rehman, Rana Ahmad Arslan, Tanveer Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, and others, noting that the accused willingly absconded from court proceedings earlier. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps’ commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1720161693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024