Saturday, July 06, 2024
ATC reserves decision on PTI founder's three cases on May 9 arson attacks

ATC reserves decision on PTI founder's three cases on May 9 arson attacks
6:57 PM | July 06, 2024
The court reserved a decision on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's interim bails in three cases regarding May 9 arson attacks. 

The cases include attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman Town police station attack. 

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar pleaded his case.

The state lawyer, on the other hand, sought the arrest of Imran Khan in Jinnah House and other cases. 

Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court. The public prosecutor sought the arrest of Imran Khan to investigate him. 

Barrister Safdar said that despite the absence of the PTI founder, the bails can be confirmed. 

The judge directed the court staff to contact the Adiala Jail for Khan's appearance via video link which could not be done.

The ATC judge remarked that he wanted to see Imran Khan on video link, to which Barrister Salman Safdar took the stand that the order of the High Court was so.

The PTI founder's lawyer said that Imran Khan is being targeted for political revenge. He said that he had never seen so many cases against one accused in his life.

Barrister Safdar took the position that if slogans were raised against institutions on that occasion, those who raised slogans were not caught. He said that when the incident happed, Imran Khan was in jail. How this case was concocted, he questioned.

