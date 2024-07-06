Saturday, July 06, 2024
Boundary dispute between tribes resolved

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
WANA   -   A longstanding boundary dispute between the Mehsud, Burki, and Wazir tribes has been resolved, bringing an end to years of violence and unrest in the region. The resolution was achieved through the utilization of British-era official records.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, Imran Mukhlis, General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Lower South Waziristan, said the dispute was resolved due to the joint efforts of the Commissioner Dera Division, Zafar-ul-Islam, DC Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Upper Waziristan, Ashfaq Khan.

The boundary dispute was a source of conflict between the three main tribes for many years, resulting in significant loss of lives and properties. However, through the efforts of the officials and the tribes’ willingness to negotiate, a mutually acceptable solution was reached. Imran Mukhlis commended the efforts of the officials and the tribes, stating that the resolution demonstrates the power of unity and peaceful coexistence.

He emphasized the PPP’s commitment to promoting peace and prosperity and expressed hope that the resolution would lead to improved peace and security in South Waziristan, ending the sufferings of the people in the region.

