Quetta - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today (Saturday) for sighting the Crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 Hijri. Chairman of the Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be simultaneously held at their respective headquarters.