Climate Catastrophe in Pakistan

An aerial image of Karachi, Pakistan, circulated online, revealing a dystopian future—a grim display of the city devoid of green spaces. The increasing population and demand for more housing have stripped the city of its greenery. Islamabad is facing a similar fate, losing its renowned charm due to water scarcity and rising temperatures. The burning of trees in the Margalla Hills has become a summer sport, with those responsible rarely apprehended. The establishment of illegal housing societies has diminished the flora and fauna of the capital, rendering it barren. Floods pose a looming threat during the monsoon season, yet no preventive measures have been taken. Water levels in various sources are dangerously low, but this issue is also neglected. Introducing electric buses or auto-rickshaws will not help, as they will consume electricity needed elsewhere. This shows the lack of government interest in addressing the perils of climate change in the region. Mere warnings are insufficient when fines or strict measures could be taken against individuals contributing to global warming.

Anti-Pakistan Campaign

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.

