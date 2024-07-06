CM Maryam approves Punjab development authority

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday approved the establishment of Punjab Development Authority, and also sought a list of all illegal housing schemes in the provincial metropolis.

Maryam Nawaz visited the LDA Headquarters for the first time since her election as the first woman chief minister of Punjab.

She told the LDA authorities that every housing scheme will be reviewed and decided upon whether to regularise it or not. Madam chief minister approved remodeling and beautification of MM Alam Road, and directed the authorities concerned to operate a Tram in Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market and Hali Road area. She also directed to construct, renovate and rehabilitate Gulberg and its adjoining areas, and said, “Uniform roads and tuff tiles should be installed.”

The chief minister approved a signal free corridor plan from Karim Block of Allama Iqbal Town to Motorway. Under this plan, two underpasses will be constructed on a 6-ways road from Karim Block to Motorway.

She also approved commercialization of various roads in Lahore, and directed for the early completion of sports complexes at Minar-e-Pakistan and China scheme.

Earlier, DG LDA Tahir Farooq gave a briefing about the working projects and performance of LDA. He informed the chief minister that LDA will collect many times more revenue this financial year as compared to last year.” The CM set Rs 46 billion revenue generation target for the LDA.

She was apprised that an online service is being launched for the citizens to get their residential maps approved. The chief minister was told that government plots worth billions of rupees had been recovered as a result of checking and sifting of records. Maryam Nawaz rected LDA authorities to complete the process of sifting and checking of records as soon as possible. She also reviewed a proposal to commercialize various important roads of the city.

Madam Chief Minister said special attention should be given to the development of LDA City. She also visited the Global Village. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SACM on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officers were also present.