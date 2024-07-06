Saturday, July 06, 2024
CM Murad terms July 5 as Black Day

APP
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’while terming July 5 as Black Day, said that on July 5, 1977, the elected government of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was overthrown. In his message on July 05, he said that today was the day to condemn dictatorship and strengthen democracy. The CM said that Pakistan People’s Party defeated dictators through democratic struggle. He said that ZulfikarAli Bhutto took democratic revenge through Parliament by transferring power to the people.

