Court bans construction in Galyat, Kaghan

Abbottabad - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, on Friday, imposed a ban on construction activities within the jurisdictions of Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), including Ayubia National Park and reserved forests of Kaghan.

The court has summoned responses from both authorities in light of this decision. The Additional Advocate General has been appointed as the focal person to ensure the decision’s implementation.

The PHC took prompt action following petitions WP701 and WP444A filed by President of the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad (HCBA) Sardar Aman Advocate, Kiran Ayub Tanoli Advocate, and Tipu Sultan Advocate. One of the petitions challenges the lease agreement of land within Ayubia National Park to a private company.

Citing national and international laws, the court highlighted that commercial activities and multi-story buildings are prohibited in reserved forests.

Violations, including extensive tree cutting, have been observed in Ayubia National Park under Wildlife Act of 1997 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act of 2015.

The PHC has directed GDA and KDA to submit a list of hotels and restaurants operating within the national park and has sought a response from the Conservator Hazara.