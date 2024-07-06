Court grants death sentence to man over sharing blasphemous contents on social media

RAWALPINDI - The judge of special court of FIA Cyber Crime Khalid Mehmood Cheema on Friday sentenced a man to death for sharing blasphemous content on social media. The convict identified as Wajid Zareen Abbasi was also sentenced to 45 years imprisonment by the judge besides imposing fine of Rs 1550000 on him. However, the co-accused in the case namely Ahmed Fiaz Satti escaped abroad after obtaining bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle which had investigated the case, Wajid Zareen Abbasi was arrested after booking under charges of 295C/ 295B/ 295A/ 298A of PPC and 11 PECA in January 2023. They said that accused operated fake profiles and disseminated blasphemous material on social media. Special Judge Khalid Mehmood Cheema announced the verdict, who found man guilty of having committed blasphemy. Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqui Advocate contested case on behalf of accused while Raja Imran Khalil and others appeared before court as counsel for the applicant Umer Nawaz.