Digital corridor helping Pakistani young entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD - The Sino-Pak digital corridor is helping Pakistani young entrepreneurs, said Fahad Raja, co-founder of Pakistani e-commerce platform Deal Kart at the EuroAsia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum held here.

“Our platform could be said to be the Pakistani ver­sion of Pinduoduo. As an e-commerce platform tar­geting price-sensitive users, groceries and daily ne­cessities are within our scope.”

“As a global giant, Pinduoduo has not yet start­ed operations in Pakistan. But that’s not a problem, we are building a Pinduoduo for ourselves,” Raja told China Economic Net (CEN).

Chinese companies, especially e-commerce compa­nies, are closely related to his career.

“In terms of payment, logistics, technology and the like, Chinese companies have attracted global atten­tion, making great achievements.

For us from emerging markets, there are too many experiences and even too little time to learn, thus more connections are in urgent need.”

Another young entrepreneur, Shahada Salam, men­tioned that CPEC ensures the transportation efficien­cy of Pakistan’s supply chain.

“In my country, most of the hardware comes from China, such as biometric equipment needed to solve security issues, thus this corridor is very helpful for the timely supply of hardware and technology prod­ucts.

Nowadays, more and more Chinese companies have set up offices in the special economic zone lo­cated in my hometown, Islamabad, including manu­facturing and supply chain departments.

We are also inviting a large number of Chinese technology companies to set up offices there, so that we could better assist them expand their business throughout the country, and then from Pakistan to the Middle East, Europe, Africa...

In the future, this will become an amazing “digital corridor”.

A total of more than 200 representatives from all walks of life in China and Pakistan attended the fo­rum, all of whom looking forward to a more shin­ing digital future that both two countries can bene­fit from.

Addressing on the Global Digital Economy Confer­ence 2024, Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan, said that the global landscape has wit­nessed a digital revolution in recent years, position­ing the IT sector as a cornerstone of economic devel­opment, innovation, and social transformation.

Recognising the immense potential of this sec­tor, “both Pakistan and China have made substantial strides in harnessing its capabilities.”