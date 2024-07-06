Disgruntled PML-N leaders launch Awam Pakistan to upend exploitation

Former PML-N stalwarts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail on Saturday launched – a new political party – with a promise to change the obsolete system which, they said, serves the elite only, and prescribed supremacy of the constitution as the sole remedy to all the ills faced by the country.

Miftah, who served as finance minister twice in the PML-N government, blasted the incumbent government by equating it with the East India Company and said middle class was being crushed, as he criticised the recent tax rate hike for the salaried classes, while also noting that 100 million people had been pushed below the poverty line.

He called for providing “economic opportunity for all” and said common people must join politics, as they were not allowed to progress.

The country could not be managed under the existing system, as it failed to protect the people, said the former PML-N leader who started to distance himself from the PML-N top leadership after Ishaq Dar replaced him as finance minister during the 16-month long PDM stint in government.

The current system cannot work. It has to be changed, said Miftah in his address at the launching ceremony of the latest addition to a long list of political parties in Pakistan.

Describing provision of health and education services as a state responsibility, the former finance minister said the latest budget reflected the rulers’ mindset, adding that the current system was meant to trap the masses.

As Miftah branded the existing state system as dual-faced, he said the newly-launched party would follow merit within its structure.