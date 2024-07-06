Saturday, July 06, 2024
DPM briefed on climate change

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Ro­mina Khurshid Alam called on Deputy Prime Minis­ter and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Friday.

She briefed him about the efforts made to mitigate the threat of climate change in Pakistan and sought support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the upcoming CoP29 to be held in Baku this year, said an official statement.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minis­ter expressed full support to the Ministry of Climate Change during the COP29 process.

OUR STAFF REPORT

