Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Early morning drizzle turns weather pleasant, more showers likely

Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -    Early morning drizzle in the provincial capital and adjacent areas turned the weather pleasant, decreasing temperature and humidity level, while the Meteorological Department predicted more rains during the next 24 hours. Jail Road, Gulberg, Chowburji, Lytton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and some other areas received light rain and machinery of the city district government remained active during and after the rain, with visits of Chairman WASA and others. According to daily weather report, issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rains with wind/ thundershower and few heavy-to-very-heavy falls at times are expected in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Pothohar Region till Sunday with occasional gaps.  Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah during the next 24 hours.

I-14, I-15 sectors’ issues referred to Senate body on interior

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1720250208.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024