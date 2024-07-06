Environmental Challenge

Over many decades, the environment—the natural world and our surroundings, consisting of land, air, water, trees, animals, etc.—has been a gift given to us in a perfect state with clear and healthy natural resources. However, humanity has been damaging this beautiful environment in the name of industrialization and war.

The shocking truth is that our environment has been irreparably damaged by human activities such as global warming, land, air, and water pollution, population explosion, and deforestation. These threats may eventually destroy our planet. The only hope for our planet’s survival lies in treating it, its environment, ecology, animals, plants, and trees with respect. Our environment needs more care and reverence, or utter annihilation awaits us. Lastly, we must modify our environmental priorities.

SHARAIN GUL,

Karachi.