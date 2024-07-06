Flustered PTI steps back from public gathering decision to avoid roadblock

A day after the cancellation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Islamabad deputy commissioner regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's public rally in Tarnol on July 6, the embattled party on Saturday announced postponement of its rally.

PTI chief Barrister Gohar made this announcement at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, adding that the power show would now be held after Ashura. He was accompanied by senior PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Asad Qaiser.

"We have always stood by the law. We filed petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by conforming to law. Our workers were very hopeful as we had announced the public meeting in Tarnol for upholding law and constitution in Pakistan," he stressed.

He further added that no political process was complete without former premier Imran Khan so they decided to put off the public gathering in their political committee meeting.

Speaking to media, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said they were given permission for the rally and the DC's order was cancelled by the chief commissioner.

"We will hold power show after getting approval from court. Public rally will be organised after Ashura," he stated.

Moreover, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser also took aim at the government for turning country into a "banana republic".