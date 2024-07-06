Saturday, July 06, 2024
Food Authority conducts raids in DIK

APP
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Fri­day conducted operations at several places and ba­zaars of the city and checked the quality of food items at various shops. On the direction of Deputy Direc­tor Halal Food Authority Dera Wasif Khan, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in various bazaars of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laborato­ry for further examination. Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk were seized from grocery stores dur­ing the operation.

APP

