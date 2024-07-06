France forward Baltimore joins Chelsea on four-year deal

France forward Sandy Baltimore has joined Chelsea after nearly a decade at Paris St Germain, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Saturday.

Baltimore joined PSG as a youth player in 2015, making her senior debut the following year. The 24-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for PSG, winning the French women's league in 2020-21 and the French Cup three times.

"I have always wanted to play for Chelsea and now look, it has happened," Baltimore, who joined on a four-year deal, said in a statement.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said Baltimore, a versatile player who can play in attacking midfield and on the wings, brought a wealth of experience to the seven-times WSL champions.

"She's an exciting wide player who will give more balance to the squad, adding another naturally left-footed player," he added.