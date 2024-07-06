Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Mexico

Agencies
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

CANCÚN, MEXICO   -  Hurricane Beryl slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday near the resort town of Tulum with fierce winds, US forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kph) making it a Category 2 hurricane, weaker than earlier in the week as Beryl hit islands in the Caribbean. Mexico’s national water commission Conagua reported similar wind speeds, with even stronger gusts. “Please stay home,” the governor of Quintana Roo state, Mara Lezama, said in a video released overnight. The storm was expected to bring a dangerous sea surge from the Caribbean and big waves, the NHC added. Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people. It was the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to hit the highest Category 5 in July. In Mexico, schools in the area bracing for a hit were suspended Thursday and shelters set up for locals and tourists. In Cancun, a two-hour drive from Tulum, people stocked up on food and other essentials for days and hotels boarded up their windows.

UK Labour win promises ‘greater synergy’ between govt and king

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1720161693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024