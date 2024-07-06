IG FC calls on IG Islamabad to discuss Muharram security

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General (IG) Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari paid a visit to Central Police Office (CPO) and called on IG Islamabad police, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied by senior police officers, welcomed IG Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari upon his arrival at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad.

He said that, a smart contingent of Islamabad Police presented a guard of honor to IG Frontier Constabulary. IGP Islamabad met IG FC and discussed mutual issues. He, along with senior police officers, briefed him on the ongoing projects in Islamabad Police, the welfare of the public and police officers, effective arrangements for traffic and security, the performance of the Safe City initiative, and other pertinent matters.

IG FC appreciated the performance of Islamabad Police and provided suggestions for further improvement. IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also chaired meetings at CPO with DIG Islamabad, DIG Headquarters, DIG Security, DG Safe City, and other officers. The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of security measures in the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave.

He issued additional directives to enhance monitoring and patrolling using Safe City cameras to bolster security in the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave.

IG Islamabad also assessed the security and traffic arrangements for procession routes during Muharram. He directed senior police officers to ensure comprehensive security measures and efficient traffic management.