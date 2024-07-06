Islamabad police conduct flag march

ISLAMABAD - The police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies have conducted a flag march in the city with a purpose to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the orders of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police have taken comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram adding that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city. He added that the flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while Dolphin squad is patrolling in different areas of the city adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view. He said that crackdown against one wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through Pucar-15 adding that no stone would be unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.