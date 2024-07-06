Islamabad Traffic Police issue fine tickets to 434,746 violators in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued fine tickets to a total of 434,746 drivers and vehicle owners for committing violations of traffic rules in first six months of year 2024, informed police spokesman on Friday. He said some 951 cases have also been registered against the violators besides cancelling license fo 68 violators and route permits of 18 public transporters. The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and following orders of IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, performed well by penalising the violators and maintaining traffic flow on roads in capital city, he said. According to him, ITP issued a six months performance report in which it stated the cops of traffic police issued challans to some 434,746 violators on roads.

He said that the ITP cops have got impounded 4,500 cars and 9 485 motorcycles in various police stations. He said that the police issued fine tickets to 54,471 persons for violating parking laws while penalised some 36,554 persons for plying vehicles and motorcycles by displaying fency number plates. “As many as 12,866 vehicle owners were issued fine tickets on charges of using tinted glasses whereas 27,639 motorcyclists got fines for not using helmets were driving,” he said adding that the police fined some 16,550 drivers for overloading and 12,346 were punished over lane violation. He said that police issued fine tickets to owners of 2,856 vehicles for not producing fitness certificates upon demanding during road checking. Simillary, action has been taken agaisnt 3,321 drivers over not using number plates whereas 2,330 were fined over zebra crossing violation and 922 juviniles were issued fine tickets for driving vehicles.

Further more, the police spokesman said that ITP issued a total of 12,463 licenses to citizens and also renewed 12,716 driving licenses. Also, the Driving License Wing of ITP issued 27,334 leaner permits to citizens during six monts, he said. He added the ITP officers and cops imparted duties at 5,000 points to maintain law and order situation in capital city. He said that 14 cops of ITP suffered injuries in the line of duty adding that the traffic police regulated traffic flow in areas where construction work was continuing. He said that ITP organized 507 workshops for creating awareness among citizens about road safety laws.