Karachi to get Pakistan’s ‘first’ EV, pink EV taxis

In a bid to combat the alarming levels of air pollution in Karachi, the Sindh government has announced to introduce Pakistan’s first electric vehicle (EV) taxis.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Narcotics, and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Taking to X, the minister said that the transport department will soon launch EV taxis, including pink EV taxis, aimed at providing a cleaner and more affordable transportation option for the masses.

“Pakistan’s first EV taxis and Pink EV taxis will be started soon by Transport Department Government Of Sindh,” Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Narcotics and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The move comes as a welcome respite for the residents of Karachi, who have been grappling with high air pollution levels due to the large number of gasoline-engine vehicles on the road. The city’s inadequate mass-transit system has only exacerbated the problem, leading to high fares and increased costs for private vehicle owners.

Earlier this year, Karachi received 30 hybrid and 50 electric buses as part of the Peoples Bus Service fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles to 300. The addition of EV taxis will further bolster the city’s clean transportation options.