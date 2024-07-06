Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kinshasa, a mega city of traffic jams, potholes, transit chaos

Agencies
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KINSHASA   -   Cable car, urban rail link or ring road -- Kinshasa has big plans for alleviating its traffic chaos but for now, travelling into the megacity remains a daily headache for millions of people. Viviane Yuka leaves for work at 5:00 am every day to battle through the Congolese capital’s cloggedup streets where motorbikes, packed buses and taxis compete for space.

The city has 17 million inhabitants across 24 communes but still has no real public transport system and nearly all the passenger vehicles on its roads are privately owned. “We suffer so much to find transport, we often go long distances on foot,” Yuka, who sells brushes and brooms at one of Kinshasa’s sprawling markets, told AFP. Once aboard one of the yellow minibuses -- a mode of transport ominously known locally as the “Spirit of Death” -- passengers endure the “suffocation” of being crammed in like sardines, the mother said.

German coalition strikes budget deal after crisis

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1720161693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024