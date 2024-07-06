Labour Win

The center-left has come to power in Britain after 14 long years of Conservative rule. Whether this means a significant change is too early to tell. However, the newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has expressed his ambition to serve the people and restore their trust in politics. While Brits have given a clear mandate and expressed their utter discontent with Conservative policies, how the Liberals will “rediscover” the country’s identity remains to be seen.

We do not yet know what this means for immigrants, one of the most significant populations living in the UK. Sunak, the last Prime Minister, hardened his stance against immigrants in a desperate attempt to gain support after the disastrous cost-of-living crisis and depleting public services. Will Starmer continue with that?

In addition to internal matters, the world is watching the new PM for the foreign policy his tenure will lead. The newly appointed Foreign and Defense Ministers share the same stance on Ukraine: unwavering support against Russia while supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. Whether they are ready to pressurize for a ceasefire practically will soon become apparent.

All in all, no major shifts in the UK’s foreign policy are expected. But after the Brexit disaster, Starmer has promised to warm relations with the European Union. As his opening speech suggests, and as the Brits have made clear, we can expect moderate politics in the UK under PM Starmer. His major concerns will be overcoming the crises related to the country’s economy and people’s lives by easing the burden of taxes. Once again, the UK may not be as active on the global front but will likely not be as hard on immigrants as Sunak set out to be.