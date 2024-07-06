Locals approach Interior Minister against Manager Auqaaf Bari Imam Shrine

ISLAMABAD - The citizen of Bari Imam approached Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi for not transferring Manager Bari Imam Shrine, who is glued to this position for the last 13 years.

Tanveer Hussain, member intazami committee and former candidate of the Chairman from Union Council Bari Imam had submitted the said application to the Interior Minister.

The application stated that Mr. Allauddin Manager Auqaaf Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam has been continuously working on same position for the last 13 years.

It was stated further that probably, he will be the only officer in ICT to remain posted as Manager Auqaaf Shrine of Hazrat Bari Imam more than 13 years, if he is not transferred to any ICT office or sent back to his parent department in Balochistan.

The application stated further that the rotation of officers in government service is a part of their job requirement and also necessary to improve good governance and maintained that holding of same post for such a long time definitely develops any of personal interest with that position.

Meanwhile, the applicant also complained about the continuous ban in the auqaf department and sighted an example of the mosque of Imamia Colony. He mentioned that the post of Moazzan of the said mosque has been lying vacant for the last more than 15 years but besides repeated requests it could not be filled.

Tanveer Hussain argued that a large number of employees were recruited in ICT administration by taking prior NOC from the Establishment Division but in our case, manager Auqaf is sitting on the request and remained unmoved over the matter. He requested to transfer the manager and direct the Auqaaf administration to appoint the Moazzan for Masjid-e-Imamia on emergent basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are standing directions of the Public Accounts Committee that a single officer shall not be appointed on the same position for over three years.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon was approached to respond on this issue but he was unavailable for his comments till filing of this report.