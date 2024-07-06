LUMHS VC inaugurates state-of-the-art computerised examination centre

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan here on Friday inaugurated a state-ofthe- art computerized examination center. According to the media coordinator of LUMHS, the Center, established under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, is equipped with the latest technology to facilitate computerized examinations for students. While addressing at the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor expressed that the establishment of this computerized examination center represented a significant advancement in our commitment to providing high-quality, efficient and secure examination services for undergraduates as well as for postgraduates. Ujjan stated that this examination center would help to address the escalating requirement for technologically advanced and streamlined examination procedures, and the initiative was designed to cater to a wide range of academic and professional needs.