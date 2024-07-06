Saturday, July 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LUMHS VC inaugurates state-of-the-art computerised examination centre

APP
July 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan here on Friday inaugurated a state-ofthe- art computerized examination center. According to the media coordinator of LUMHS, the Center, established under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, is equipped with the latest technology to facilitate computerized examinations for students. While addressing at the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor expressed that the establishment of this computerized examination center represented a significant advancement in our commitment to providing high-quality, efficient and secure examination services for undergraduates as well as for postgraduates. Ujjan stated that this examination center would help to address the escalating requirement for technologically advanced and streamlined examination procedures, and the initiative was designed to cater to a wide range of academic and professional needs.

Spain PM’s wife to testify in graft probe

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1720161693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024