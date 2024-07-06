Mayor assures security steps for Muharram in DI Khan

Dera ismail khan - Tehsil Mayor of DI Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur has assured adequate arrangements for the upcoming Muharram and comAmitted to utilizing all resources for the purpose.

He stated that cleaning arrangements would be improved on the routes of mourning processions during the holy month of Muharram. A comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed, and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting with administrators of various imambargahs and TMA officials regarding arrangements for the holy month. The Mayor instructed TMA officials to address the meteorological department’s prediction of monsoon rains by improving cleanliness of all cities, passageways of mourning processions, mosques, and imambargahs, and enhancing lighting.

The mayor highlighted that Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us of Imam Hussain’s (AS) great sacrifice for the sake of religion, and all available resources would be utilized to facilitate participants of processions and majalis. He urged scholars and citizens to maintain peace, unity, and brotherhood in the district during Muharram.

Efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities for processions and gatherings, while the administration and religious leaders will play a crucial role in maintaining law and order during this period.