Metropolitan Football Cup: Committee formed for trials and selection of Saddar Town team

LAHORE - Chairman Sadar Town Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh has said that football is the most played and watched sports in the world. District South in Pakistan is called the nursery of football. In the past, many players from here have played at the international and national levels. These players have lofted the flag of the country at international level and have won laurels. More steps will be taken to promote football in Saddar Town. He expressed these thoughts while addressing a meeting held in his office regarding the formation of the football team of Saddar Town for the Metropolitan Football Cup to be started this month under the auspices of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Municipal Commissioner Noor Hasan Jokhio, Chairman Sports Committee Hamid Hussain, Director Administration Muhammad Raisi and Director Sports Asif Azim were also present on this occasion. Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh said that we are trying our best to provide ample opportunities to our young players to express their talents so that they can raise the name and flag of their town, city, province and Pakistan in the future. On this occasion, Chairman Mansoor Sheikh approved the formation of a five-member committee for conducting trials, selection and other administrative affairs of the Saddar Town Football Team for the Metropolitan Football Cup. Hamid Hussain is the chairman of the committee while the other members include the names of Muhammad Raisi, Asif Azim, Sadrtown Youth Councilor Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ilyas. Chairman Mansoor Sheikh instructed the committee that the selection of the team should be done on the basis of merit and fitness. Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio said that the importance of youth in a healthy society cannot be ignored. Playgrounds help the youth in entertainment, mental and physical development. Our effort is not only to increase the playgrounds but also to provide more facilities in the existing grounds so that more and more players can have opportunities to express their talents in football. Later, teams will be prepared in the town for other sports as well, he concluded.