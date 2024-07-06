More rains expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places during the period. Rain-wind/thundershower is also expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and south Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper/central parts of the country. A fresh westerly trough was likely to affect most upper/central parts of the country from tonight. Torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from tonight to July 07. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar from till 07 July. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed other parts of the country.