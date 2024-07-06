Saturday, July 06, 2024
Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 17

Web Desk
7:52 PM | July 06, 2024
The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 8 (Monday).

Accordingly, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on July 17 (Tuesday).

The announcement was made after a committee meeting in Quetta by Maulana Azad.

Meanwhile, meetings of zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal Committees were held at their respective headquarters.

Muharram is a month of mourning, observed in particular by Shia Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where amongst many, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Imam Husain, was martyred and other family members were martyred or subjected to humiliation.

Keeping in view the need for extra security due to the spike in religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities make arrangements accordingly.

Web Desk

