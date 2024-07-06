Muzaffargarh groom dies in road accident day before marriage

MUZAFFARGARH - A young man died in an accident near Khair Pur Sadaat a day before his planned marriage in Alipur tahsil of district Muzaffargarh. According to details, Muhammad Ijaz Jatoi resident of Jatoi Colony Sultan Pura, and his brother’s weddings were planned to be held back to back on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday night, Ijaz was traveling by motorcycle as part of the marriage party, ‘Baraat’, of his brother towards Jatoi city.

Suddenly his motorcycle got slipped and he fell down near mausoleum of Hazrat Pir Mohib Faqeer, Khair Pur Sadaat Town and a tractor trolley approaching from behind ran over him causing his death on the spot. The groom died Thursday night before his wedding scheduled for Friday night. He was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Sultan Pura after Namaz-e-Janaza.

MUZAFFARGARH POLICE BOOK GANG FOR DEFRAUDING WOMEN OF BISP FUNDS

Local police on Friday took action against a gang accused of defrauding deserving women by illegally withdrawing money from their registered accounts. The case was initiated following a report by Rashid Laghari, Assistant Director of BISP in Jitoi.

According to the FIR, Zakiya Bibi, wife of Mumtaz Ahmed, lodged a complaint with Rashid Laghari during her visit to the BISP centre, reporting that her allocated funds had not been deposited into her account. Upon receiving the complaint, Laghari checked the computer application and confirmed that Rs10,500 had been deposited into Zakiya Bibi’s account the previous day. Subsequent investigation revealed that Muhammed Shahzad, a UBL contract retailer, alongwith device operators Mohammad Akhtar and Muhammed Ansar, had fraudulently withdrawn the deposited funds. In response to the report, the Beet Hazar police station registered a case and commenced an investigation. Authorities have formed teams to apprehend the accused individuals, who fled the scene following the discovery of their actions.