NA Committee on Health renews commitment for better healthcare

ISLAMABAD - With a comprehensive agenda featuring transformative initiatives and critical assessment in place, the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Friday renewed commitment for building a healthier future for all citizens. The Committee has proposed strategic moves to elevate the nation’s healthcare system as it met at the Parliament House here under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA. The Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination provided a comprehensive overview of its functions and the attached departments. Both the Standing Committee and the Ministry acknowledged the critical role the Committee plays in enhancing national health services and emphasized on mutual cooperation. During the briefing, the Ministry highlighted several ongoing and new initiatives aimed at improving health services across the country. Recognizing the federal roles in health, which are distributed across various divisions, the Ministry stressed the necessity of a state-level response to meet international health commitments. The Committee took serious notice over the lack of human resources, the absence of doctors during duty hours, and the shortage of medical equipment in the government hospitals.