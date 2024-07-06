Saturday, July 06, 2024
NA speaker extends felicitation to newly-elected PM of Britain Keir Starmer
Staff Reporter
July 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm felicitation to the newly elected Prime Minister of Britain Sir Keir Starmer of Labour Party. He said that both Pakistan and Britain enjoy cordial ties based on mutual respect and people to people contacts. He added that enhancing parliament to parliament contacts would further deepen these ties. The Speaker also expressed his hope that the newly elected government of Britain would strive for the betterment of its people and for resolving challenges faced by the world at present.

